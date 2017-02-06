Fort Oglethorpe PD searching for missing 4-year old boy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fort Oglethorpe PD searching for missing 4-year old boy

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department needs help in locating a missing 4 year old child.

Brody Waylon Vincent

  • DOB 05/19/2012,
  • 3'2" tall, 35lbs.,
  • brown hair,
  • brown eyes.
  • He was last seen with his mother, Amanda Holloway, 5'1" tall,120lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes.

Amanda Holloway does not have custody and the child may be in danger. Brody was last seen on 02/03/2017 when he was dropped off for a visit at 218 Robert E Lee Street in Fort Oglethorpe.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brody Vincent or Amanda Holloway, please contact Detective Tammy Davis at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, (706) 866-2512.

