Bye, Falcons. Shanahan headed to San Francisco - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bye, Falcons. Shanahan headed to San Francisco

Posted: Updated:

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan hasn’t had much time to unwind since his team faced the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Shanahan, one day removed from his team's crushing defeat in Super Bowl LI, could be officially announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers as early as Monday.

Shanahan's high-powered offense had his team averaging 34.4 points per game entering Sunday's matchup, and saw quarterback Matt Ryan named NFL MVP.

The 49ers have been waiting to officially announce the hire until after the Super Bowl.

11Alive contributed to this story

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.