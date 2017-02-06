Bye, Falcons. Shanahan headed to San Francisco

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan hasn’t had much time to unwind since his team faced the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Shanahan, one day removed from his team's crushing defeat in Super Bowl LI, could be officially announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers as early as Monday.

Shanahan's high-powered offense had his team averaging 34.4 points per game entering Sunday's matchup, and saw quarterback Matt Ryan named NFL MVP.

The 49ers have been waiting to officially announce the hire until after the Super Bowl.

11Alive contributed to this story