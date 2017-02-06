Report: Vols hire former Michigan HC Brady Hoke to staff - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: Vols hire former Michigan HC Brady Hoke to staff

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

According to Fox Sports the Tennessee Vols have added former Michigan Head Coach, Brady Hoke to their staff as their Defensive Line coach. 

Hoke spent the 2016 season as Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends coach at Oregon. Hoke is mostly well known as Michigan from 2011-2014, he has a 78-70 record as a Head Coach. He has won Coach of the Year honors in three different conferences (Mountain West, MAC, and Big Ten). 

The Vols have made many changes to their defensive staff this off-season by adding former UNC assistant, Charlton Warren as their Defensive Backs coach. The Vols ranked 107th in the nation in defense and 111th against the pass. 

Brady Hoke Coaching Career:

  • 2016               Oregon                  Defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach
  • 2011-14           Michigan               Head coach
  • 2009-10          San Diego State     Head coach
  • 2003-08          Ball State              Head coach
  • 2002              Michigan                Associated head coach/defensive line coach
  • 1997-2001     Michigan                Defensive Line coach
  • 1995-96         Michigan                Defensive ends coach
  • 1991-94        Oregon State           Defensive line coach
  • 1990            Oregon State           Inside linebackers coach
  • 1989            Oregon State           Defensive line coach
  • 1987-88       Toledo                     Outside linebackers coach
  • 1984-86       Western Michigan     Defensive line/special teams coach
  • 1983           Grand Valley State    Defensive line coach
  • 1981-82       Yorktown High          Offensive line/linebackers coach
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.