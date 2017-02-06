Report: Vols hire former Michigan HC Brady Hoke to staff

According to Fox Sports the Tennessee Vols have added former Michigan Head Coach, Brady Hoke to their staff as their Defensive Line coach.

Hoke spent the 2016 season as Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends coach at Oregon. Hoke is mostly well known as Michigan from 2011-2014, he has a 78-70 record as a Head Coach. He has won Coach of the Year honors in three different conferences (Mountain West, MAC, and Big Ten).

The Vols have made many changes to their defensive staff this off-season by adding former UNC assistant, Charlton Warren as their Defensive Backs coach. The Vols ranked 107th in the nation in defense and 111th against the pass.

Brady Hoke Coaching Career: