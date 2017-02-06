Two women indicted for theft from fair

Two Sequatchie County women have been indicted for theft after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's office.

The investigation found the two stole money from the Sequatchie County Fair Association.



Karen Marshall, who serves as fair association board president, and former fair association board treasurer Pamela Smith, stole money from the nonprofit organization and were indicted by a Sequatchie County grand jury.



Investigators determined that Marshall used two schemes to steal at least $2,000. She wrote and cashed fair association checks totaling at least $1,355, and kept the money for her personal benefit, according to a news release.

Marshall also used the association’s debit card to make 12 payments totaling at least $700 for diet pills.

Both women admitted to investigators that they used fair association money for personal use.

On January 23, 2017, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury indicted each of the women on one count of theft over $1,000.

“The Sequatchie County Fair Board must take steps to prevent theft,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “The board should review bank statements, require two signatures on all checks, and ensure that proper financial records are kept. Improved oversight will help the board promptly detect fraudulent schemes.”