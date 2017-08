FYFFE, Ala. (AP) - A fired northeastern Alabama math teacher has been accused of having sex with a student.

News outlets report that 42-year-old Billy Carl Jones, of Fyffe, was arrested Friday and indicted on two felony counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of a school employee soliciting a sex act from a student.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris says Jones was employed at Crossville High School when the allegations were made.

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said Jones was placed on administrative leave after the accusations were made and fired at a Jan. 12 school board meeting.

It is unclear whether Jones has an attorney.

