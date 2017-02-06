Sheriff: $300K of meth found stored in juice bottles

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say they have captured a man who slipped away after a deputy discovered liquid methamphetamine stored inside plastic juice bottles.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells news outlets that a deputy pulled over a pickup truck Saturday night and found about $300,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine concealed in juice containers.

While a deputy was arresting the passenger of the truck, 18-year-old Rebecca Lynn Whiting, the driver, 27-year-old Felix Josue Colon-Rodriguez, escaped on foot. Pelahatchie police caught and arrested Colon-Rodriguez on Sunday

Both Whiting and Colon-Rodriguez are from Albertville, Alabama. It is unclear whether either has an attorney.

Liquid methamphetamine is a fairly new form of the drug which is made when meth is dissolved in water, which makes it easier to disguise during transportation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.