3 IN YOUR TOWN: Guns and tigers and bears

East Tennessee is home to a lot of unique places and characters, but there are also companies and businesses that are on the wild side.

U.S. Money Pawn in Athens is a unique store. You can come by to exercise your constitutional right to bear arms or check out their taxidermy bear arms.

In addition to instruments, tools and DVDs, U.S. Money Pawn touts itself as the third largest taxidermy showcase.

The pieces were inherited from the previous owner, much to the delight of the current employees.

Store manager, Victoria Stephens says, "There’s not one wall that you won’t look at that you won’t find something interesting to look at, so that’s always a fun thing.”

The animals are not for sale, but they are free to enjoy.

