Services set for Nashville officer who tried to save woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Services are set for a Nashville police officer who went into the Cumberland River while trying to save a woman.

Metropolitan Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says a memorial service will be held at noon Monday for 44-year-old Eric Mumaw at Cornerstone Church in Nashville.

Aaron says a private ceremony for the family is being held earlier in the day to be followed by a public visitation.

Aaron has said 40-year-old Juli Glisson will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide once she is discharged from a hospital.

Aaron says an investigation found Glisson put the car into gear as Mumaw and another officer were trying to get her out. Glisson and Mumaw went into the river with the car. Glisson swam to the shore. Mumaw's body was later pulled from the water.

