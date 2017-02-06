A mild start with some rain showers today

Good Monday. We start a new week with clouds and a chance for some late morning / early afternoon showers (us Atlanta fans will call them heaven's tears). Even with the clouds and rain we will manage a high of 57 today.

Showers will taper off this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be even warmer with the high reaching 63. A cold front will move in from the west and bring in some afternoon thunderstorms. There is a SLIGHT risk some storms will be severe with the primary threats being from heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Wednesday will start cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be extremely warm with the high reaching 70. Another front will move through Wednesday night bringing rain late Wednesday night into the early overnight hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday will start with a low of 46, then the cool air behind the front will sneak in keeping the high at 49 in the afternoon.

Friday will start cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Then warmer air comes back with the high reaching 58 under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks good with sunshine and temps ranging from 38 to 62.

Sunday will be even warmer with the high reaching 70. More rain showers will move back in Sunday night.

