Former Moc Terrell Owens not inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

T.O. will have to wait another year to wear the gold jacket.
Former UTC wide receiver and NFL great, Terrell Owens will not be apart of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Owens was not named at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night.
T.O. took to Twitter on Saturday night and talked about not being inducted.
Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017
When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017
HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017
Here are some of Owens' career stats:
