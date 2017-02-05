Former Moc Terrell Owens not inducted into Pro Football Hall of - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Moc Terrell Owens not inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

T.O. will have to wait another year to wear the gold jacket. 

Former UTC wide receiver and NFL great, Terrell Owens will not be apart of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Owens was not named at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night. 

T.O. took to Twitter on Saturday night and talked about not being inducted. 

Here are some of Owens' career stats:

  • Second in NFL career receiving yards with 15,934.
  • Third in NFL career receiving touchdowns with 153.
  • Led NFL in touchdowns three seasons.
  • A five-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.