A soccer fan is charged with Disorderly Conduct after running on to the field at Finley Stadium during Friday night's game.

Thomas Hennessy Budz continued to run as officers ordered him to stop.

A Chattanooga Police Officer used a stun gun to stop Budz. EMS was called in to remove the probes.

Budz refused medical treatment and was taken to jail.

He's scheduled to be in court on Monday.