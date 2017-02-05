Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP honors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP honors

By Associated Press

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP)  Quarterback Matt Ryan is the first Atlanta Falcons player to win The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Ryan, also voted to the 2016 All-Pro Team by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL, earned 25 votes in balloting announced Saturday night at the NFL Honors show. He beat out New England quarterback Tom Brady, who received 10 votes.

They will meet in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Ryan topped the NFL in passer rating (117.1), throwing for 38 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He led the Falcons (11-5) to the NFC South title.

It's the fourth consecutive year and ninth in the past 10 a quarterback has won the award.

Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott and Oakland QB Derek Carr each received six votes.

