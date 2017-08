The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Larry Drive Sunday morning.

Officials say a fire engine from station 15 arrived on scene around 2:59 a.m., and reported fire and smoke visible from the home.

An additional five fire companies responded to assist in battling the blaze.

Officials say the fire was called under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported, and no one was found inside of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.