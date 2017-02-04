Unattended trash burning starts fire in Ooltewah

An unattended burning got out of control and started a fire in Ooltewah on Saturday.

Fire officials said neighbor called 9-1-1 around 3:40 p.m. to report an outbuilding and a large pile of tires were on fire on Old Cleveland Pike. Dispatchers received several calls from people reporting heavy black smoke that could be seen from the interstate.

Officials said a homeowner was burning garbage in a barrel when the hot embers caught an outbuilding and a pile of tires on fire. Firefighters put both fires out before they reached other structures.

No one was hurt and damages are estimated at $50,000.