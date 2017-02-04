Woman arrested for Child Abuse and Neglect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested for Child Abuse and Neglect

By WRCB Staff
A woman found unconscious in her car  faces multiple charges including child abuse and neglect after her 3-year old daughter is found wandering in a parking lot.

East Ridge Police say it happened yesterday around 3:30 p.m. at a motel on Camp Jordan Parkway. Lindy Artman was found passed out in her car.

A motel employee told police Artman's daughter was walking around the motel parking lot. When police checked on Artman, a weapon, alcohol and prescribed pills were found in the car. She came to and was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail. 

The 3-year old is with family.

