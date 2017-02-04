TN Forestry working on brush fire at Edwards Point

Fire crews are battling a brush fire at Edwards Point on Signal Mountain, Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Gann with the Tennessee Forestry Division says they started battling the fire around 9:30 a.m. The fire initially burned 10 acres, but now think it is closer to 20 acres.

The rough terrain is making it tough for the crews to get to the fire.

They have a portion of the fire contain, but are not sure how much at this time.

