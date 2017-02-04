TN Forestry working on brush fire at Edwards Point - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN Forestry working on brush fire at Edwards Point

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

Fire crews are battling a brush fire at Edwards Point on Signal Mountain, Saturday afternoon. 

Shannon Gann with the Tennessee Forestry Division says they started battling the fire around 9:30 a.m. The fire initially burned 10 acres, but now think it is closer to 20 acres. 

The rough terrain is making it tough for the crews to get to the fire. 

They have a portion of the fire contain, but are not sure how much at this time.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.