UPDATE: Murray Co. SO searching for driver that hit boy in hit-and-run

An 8-year-old boy is recovering from a broken leg after being hit by a speeding truck, Friday on Smyrna Circle in Chatsworth.

Investigators are now looking for that truck and say they need your help identifying the driver who didn't stop to help the injured child.

Georgia State Troopers are looking for the driver of the Black 4-door F-150 after the truck's tire ran over the child's leg breaking it. Troopers say the boy had to crawl and drag himself several hundred feet to his house for help, with his older sister by his side. The blood trail on the road led officers right to him.

"That's always a tragedy if they don't stop," said neighbor, Audrey Benson. "I mean I don't like to hit animals and certainly wouldn't want to hit a person and I'm just that way, I would definitely stop."

"The speed limit is 25 but we have a huge problem with people speeding," said neighbor, Dia Curtis. "The kids can't play in the roads and it's just a horrible issue."

If the hit and run driver is found, Troopers say that driver at the very least will face charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid. The boy is expected to be okay, but has a long road to recovery ahead.

Investigators are following leads, but say cracking this case could be a challenge because the truck may not have any noticeable damage. Neighbors here are pleading with drivers to slow down.

"They'll cut into the other lane to get around the curve and I've often thought what if they meet somebody right there," said Benson.

As for the suspect,

"They should clear their own conscience for that matter you know what they've done and admit it they should," said Benson.

GSP says the suspect's vehicle is possibly a Black Ford F-150.

If you have any information that can help investigators call the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

