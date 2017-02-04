Mill cleanup plan unfazed by uncertainty surrounding EPA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Plans to clean up and reuse a polluted 12-acre former industrial site in Tennessee appear unfazed by the uncertainty now surrounding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2l8IFVB ) reports that city officials recently announced a plan to spend up to $1.5 million to finish tearing down the old Dixie Yarns mill and capping contaminated soil on the site.

That was before Donald Trump's presidency began with a first-week directive to the EPA temporarily freezing all contract approvals and grant awards from the agency. The EPA reportedly has resumed awarding grants, though its future remains uncertain under the new administration.

But Chattanooga Public Works director Justin Holland says the city is actively looking for all types of grants, not just EPA money.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.