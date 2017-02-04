Local officer's Planting Brotherhood Project honors fallen officers

Three Dalton police officers are honoring the lives of other Georgia officers who have fallen in the line of duty, by planting unique memorials for those officer's families.

Through their own Planting Brotherhood Project, Officers Soloman Douhne, Caleb "CoCo" Morang, and Tim Williams plant a memorial tree and plaque for those who lost their lives wherever their family sees fit.

With Douhne's background in landscaping, the trio started the project in September of 2016, after a fellow officer's father passed away.

"We had a lot of officer's slain in 2016 and we would love to be able to personally honor every single one of them," said Morang.

About a month later, the officer's donated their very first memorial to a 7-year-old boy named Gabriel "Tater" Singleton, an honorary Whitfield County deputy who wanted to one day protect and serve.

"It was unfortunate, but proper to start off in our hometown and then go across the state of Georgia," said Douhne.

Tater died in July, just two weeks shy of his 8th birthday, after battling Neuroblastoma cancer since the age of three.

But his parents, Lulu and Jessie Singleton, said being diagnosed with cancer didn't stop Tater from chasing his dreams.

"I asked Tater, what do you want to be when you grow up and he wanted to be a police officer so I asked him why do you want to be a police officer and he said because they're brave and strong just like me," said Mrs. Singleton.

A short time later, Whitfield County's Sheriff, Scott Chitwood, made Tater an honorary deputy, and gave him a customized uniform to match his new title.

"It was just the best day of his life. He had a smile from ear to ear and he didn't want to take his uniform off and he really really loved coming here," said Mrs. Singleton.

Though Tater's presence is deeply missed, his spirit lives on at the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, thanks to the tree of honor planted there in his memory.

"We felt this was the best place for him because this is his second home. He absolutely loved this pace," said Mrs. Singleton.

Though time has passed, Tater's passing remains a sensitive topic for his family.

"It's still a little hard to come up here because our past visits were always bringing him to work and just getting to hang out, but it's still an awesome dedication," said Mr. Singleton.

The Singleton's hope other families will be able to experience for themselves what the the three officers did for them and their son.

Douhne, Morang and Williams are hoping to raise $4,000 to expand the Planting Brotherhood Project, and honor more fallen officers. As of now, they have raised $2,100. If you would like to help them complete their goal, you can contact them on their Facebook Page.