Falcons season ticket holders for 51 years headed to Super Bowl 51

Manny David has been a Falcons season ticket holder for 51 years,all the way back to when the birds first made their nest in 1966.

"I read in the Atlanta paper that the Falcons were coming and so i said I'll try and go for it. So I started going and I'm a very consistent person."

4 years ago, the organization recognized Manny as the longest continuous season ticket holder. But what's even more impressive, is that he hasn't missed a single home game.

"There's not a lot of people that can say they've never missed a home game. Home games not away games. This is my witness. I've never missed a home game in 51 years."

"No he hasn't. Even when I had to had surgery he left me at home and said I'll be back."

Manny married Ruth 33 years ago and became a Falcons fanatic as well. The two went to Atlanta's first Super Bowl appearance back in 1999 and now 18 years later they are headed to the second.

"I had a gut feeling that they were going to win and I have a gut feeling that we're going to win the Super Bowl. And you have to go with your gut feeling."

"They definitely have the best team that we've had since I've been following them. The most complete team. So, Tom Brady and company better watch out because we're going to take home that Super Bowl trophy back to Atlanta."

"What do Falcons do? Rise Up!"