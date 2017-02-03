FINAL: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team beats Jamaica at Finley S - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FINAL: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team beats Jamaica at Finley Stadium

Posted: Updated:
Photo from U.S. Soccer's official Twitter feed. Photo from U.S. Soccer's official Twitter feed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) beat Jamaica Friday night at Finley Stadium.

Team USA dominated possession of the ball in the first half of the game.

Both teams remained scoreless going into halftime.

The second half of the game got underway and the game game didn't remain scoreless for long.

Team USA scored its first goal of the year just 12 minutes into the second half of the game.

Team USA led Jamaica 1-0 in the second half with about 25 minutes left in the game.

Jamaica did not score during the second half. Team USA won the game, its first of the year, 1-0.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for score updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.