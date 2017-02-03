FINAL: U.S. Men's National Soccer Team beats Jamaica at Finley Stadium

Photo from U.S. Soccer's official Twitter feed.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) beat Jamaica Friday night at Finley Stadium.

Team USA dominated possession of the ball in the first half of the game.

Both teams remained scoreless going into halftime.

A cleverly designed corner kick led to one of the #USMNT's best scoring chances of the half.



Tune into @FS1 for the final 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fhKUfCHXnI — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017

The second half of the game got underway and the game game didn't remain scoreless for long.

Second half is underway in Chattanooga! Looking for a goal to kick things off.



??s from the first 45 minutes of #USAvJAM. pic.twitter.com/pnc6SzqgOr — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017

Team USA scored its first goal of the year just 12 minutes into the second half of the game.

The breakthrough the #USMNT needed arrives via @JmoSmooth13's right foot!



Here's how we got our first goal of 2017 ??. #USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/n3Cn123nOR — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017

Team USA led Jamaica 1-0 in the second half with about 25 minutes left in the game.

Jamaica did not score during the second half. Team USA won the game, its first of the year, 1-0.

Final from Chattanooga! #USMNT 1, Jamaica 0@JmoSmooth13's stellar finish in the 59th minute lifts ???? to its first win of 2017! #USAvJAM pic.twitter.com/bD68z1MuVE — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017

