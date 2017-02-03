CBA Announces Its 40th Anniversary and the 2017 Bass Tournament Season Format

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Association sponsored by Triton Boats is celebrating its 40th year anniversary of being a non-profit community service organization. Chattanooga Bass Association was founded by community leaders in 1976 and was designed to offer a top quality open fishing circuit to Chattanooga and surrounding areas; while enhancing Chattanooga's economic growth and recreational potential.

The CBA prides itself in offering an exclusive format that allows anglers of all ages to be able to compete in a well organized week-end team tournament. The Chattanooga Bass Association tournaments are open to the public and consist of a 12 tournament circuit with Chickamauga, Nick-A-Jack, and Watts Bar waters open to competitors. All tournaments are held out of Chester Frost Park for the 2017.

Mandatory Meeting: Mandatory Kick-off Meeting Sunday, February 12th 3PM-5PM at Sportsman's Warehouse (6241 Perimeter Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421)

Youth Division: The age for youth team will be changed from 16 years and younger to any student still in high school or younger. If you are over the age of 17 you must show a valid student ID card for the current school year. The entry fee per tournament is $60.00. The end of the season prize for the highest finishing youth team will be the same at $500.00 Also, the highest finishing youth team not in the top 25 teams in points will receive a free entry fee in the Classic.

New sponsors: C.B.A. President Shane Frazier said” We are excited to welcome our new sponsors onboard for the 2017 season, a special thanks to Boss Van Accessories, Boatlogix, and Santek Waste Management as well as our 2016 sponsors returning this year.

Last year the CBA sent 3 teams to compete in the Team Championship, sponsored by B.A.S.S. C.B.A. President Shane Frazier said “We expect to send at least 3 teams again to this year’s B.A.S.S. Team Championship. The Chattanooga Bass Association 2017 Classic ends the year for this tournament trail. This $50,000 dollar, 2 day event and will be sponsored by Tow Boat U.S.

Heartland Angler Qualifiers: Any C.B.A. member fishing any 4 events of the 2017 season will automatically qualify for the 2017 Hartland Angler Classic held this fall on Lake Chickamauga.

All C.B.A. tournament divisions will be eligible to fish the classic but you must fish at least 7 tournament months to fish the C.B.A. 2017 Classic.

For more info visit www.cbatournment.com