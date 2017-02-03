Jamaican soccer team surprises local students on the practice field

Good Wednesday. Today we will have a few scattered storms this afternoon with a comfortable high of 83. Our humidity will be creeping up a bit later today, but we should still be fairly comfortable. Any spotty storms will fade away through the evening.More
Good Wednesday. Today we will have a few scattered storms this afternoon with a comfortable high of 83. Our humidity will be creeping up a bit later today, but we should still be fairly comfortable. Any spotty storms will fade away through the evening.More
Those living near the Chickamuaga Dam will hear some big booms soon. The explosions will signal the long awaited replacement of the lock at the Chickamauga Dam.More
Those living near the Chickamuaga Dam will hear some big booms soon. The explosions will signal the long awaited replacement of the lock at the Chickamauga Dam.More
The controversy surrounding Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson is coming to a head.More
The controversy surrounding Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson is coming to a head.More