UPDATE: Several school systems closed for the rest of the week d - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCHOOL PATROL

UPDATE: Several school systems closed for the rest of the week due to sickness

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Several schools systems are keeping their doors closed this week, due to a large number of students and teachers being sick.

Some are closing for the rest of the week:

  • Marion County 
  • Bradley County
  • Cleveland City Schools 

Polk County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.   

PREVIOUS STORY: Rhea County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday of next week, due to sickness.

Jerry Levengood, director of Rhea County Schools, says 789 students were absent from the classroom Friday because they are sick.

Levengood says too many teachers were also sick and the school system could not find enough subs.

Additionally, Sweetwater City Schools and Van Buren County schools will also be closed Monday and Tuesday because of illness.

School will resume on Wednesday. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.