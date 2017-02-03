UPDATE: Several school systems closed for the rest of the week due to sickness

UPDATE: Several schools systems are keeping their doors closed this week, due to a large number of students and teachers being sick.

Some are closing for the rest of the week:

Marion County

Bradley County

Cleveland City Schools

Polk County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rhea County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday of next week, due to sickness.

Jerry Levengood, director of Rhea County Schools, says 789 students were absent from the classroom Friday because they are sick.

Due to continued sickness in the county, Rhea County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday February 6 and 7 2017. Get well. See you wed. — Jerry Levengood (@JerryLevengood) February 3, 2017

Levengood says too many teachers were also sick and the school system could not find enough subs.

Additionally, Sweetwater City Schools and Van Buren County schools will also be closed Monday and Tuesday because of illness.

School will resume on Wednesday.

