UPDATE: Father of Bradley Powell looking for answers in son's death

UPDATE: The body of Bradley Powell, 23, was found inside a shallow grave on February 3rd. He was first reported missing in December of last year.

Powell's father said he's now looking for answers.

"From December 7th til now, it's just been a big nightmare," Cory Powell said.

Powell's father said he's now living with an empty space in his heart. His son was taken from him, and he still doesn't know why.

"His whole life has been flashing in front of my face, from when he was born, I held him first, I named him," Cory Powell said.

Police believe Cory Powell's only son was murdered but have shared very few details with the public.

"I'm glad we brought him home, but now it's just finding out who's responsible for his death," he said.

Powell said his son was an all-star athlete growing up, he was always surrounded by family and friends. Now the family wants answers.

"It's just horrific, I can't imagine why," Powell said, "Especially Bradley, the type of person he was, his upbringing, he wouldn't hurt anyone."

Powell knows police have been receiving tips that led to the discovery of his son's body. Now he hopes more tips will lead to his killer.

"They could just go to the police, be anonymous, you know this is a really big deal," he said.

Powell's body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy. His cause of death has not yet been released.

A memorial service was held for Bradley Powell last Friday at the Hamilton Funeral Home.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Coroner's Office has identified the body that was found on Lookout Mountain last Friday as 23-year-old Bradley Powell.

Chattanooga police say Powell was reported missing by his family in early December of last year.

Powell's body was found on February 3 in a shallow grave on Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn.

Walker County Steve Wilson told Channel 3, the body was believed to be that of a missing Chattanooga man but autopsy results were needed for positive identification.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Family members of missing Hamilton County man plead for answers

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: A death investigation is underway after a body was found on Lookout Mountain Friday.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3, the body was found in a shallow grave near the 3900 block Highway 157 in Rising Fawn.

Body was buried in a shallow grave. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 3, 2017

While the identity of the person found has not been released, Sheriff Wilson says the remains could be connected to a missing persons case that the Chattanooga Police Department has been investigating.

The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Chattanooga Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Some crews getting ready to leave the scene in Walker County. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/dXA907TPaw — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 3, 2017

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.