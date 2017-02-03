Boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside

Posted: Updated:
Big Country Snake Removal via Facebook Big Country Snake Removal via Facebook

ABILENE, TX (AP) — A snake removal expert says rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but having one peer up from a toilet is an unusual occurrence.

Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

Hawkins says the snake found its way into the house's plumbing through an exposed pipe.

The boy's mother decapitated the snake and Hawkins removed 23 others that he found nesting in the storm cellar and beneath the home.

Hawkins posted details of the account to his company's Facebook page and the post has been shared thousands of times.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.