Atlanta mayor orders later bar closing times on Super Bowl Sunday

ATLANTA (NBC Sports) - Atlanta hopes to celebrate a Super Bowl title on Sunday night, and the mayor is allowing people to celebrate later.

Although Atlanta bars typically must close by midnight on Sundays, Mayor Kasim Reed signed an executive order that will allow bars to remain open until 2:30 a.m.

Some cities worry that overzealous fans will riot after the Super Bowl, and so there are some mayors who wouldn’t stand for later bar closing times on Super Bowl Sunday. But Atlanta has caught Super Bowl fever.

And now the fans in Atlanta have to hope they’ll be celebrating into the wee hours of Monday morning, and not drowning their sorrows.