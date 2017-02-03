Skimming devices found on two local gas pumps

The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents about skimming devices after two were found in separate locations in the Chattanooga area.

Officials say skimming devices were placed inside, instead of on the outside, of two Mapco gas pumps.

One was located at 8603 Hickory Valley Road, and the other was located at 5500 Highway 153 in Hixson.

Officials say the devices were found on January 25, 2017.

Skimming devices are used to read and memorize account information that make users vulnerable to identity theft. Oftentimes, skimming machines are found on gas pumps and ATM machines.

Officials say internal skimming devices transmit data via Bluetooth technology.

CPD Fraud Officers recommend residents take these steps to avoid becoming a victim of skimming: