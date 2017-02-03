Lowe's to hire 45,000 seasonal workers for Spring rush

Home improvement giant Lowe's plans to add 45,000 seasonal employees to their 235,000 U.S. workers. Some 1,700 of those hires will be for stores in Tennessee; 1,500 in Georgia and over 900 in Alabama.

The springtime is prime time for home projects, and the growth is to address those demands.

Earlier this year, Lowe's announced layoffs of "less than 1 percent" of its employees as the store was changing its staffing model.

The in-store seasonal positions include:

Cashiers

Lawn and garden associates

Stockers

Assemblers of outdoor products

Additionally, the company is hiring loaders to help the growing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at their local store – a trend that accounts for approximately 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders.

Hiring is underway and will continue on a market-by-market basis, with seasonal positions typically supporting stores between the months of March and September.

“Our goal is to meet customers wherever they are – whether in stores, online or at home – with the support, inspiration and solutions they need to tackle their home projects,” said Jennifer Weber, chief human resources officer. “Seasonal employees play an important role in helping customers during this peak period, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Lowe’s team.”

Lowe’s website says the seasonal positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours and a 10 percent employee discount.

In 2016, nearly half of the company’s seasonal employees transitioned into part-time and full-time positions, enabling them to take advantage of incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off for community volunteering.

The company also says they are committed to hiring and training veterans, active military and their spouses. The company employs more than 13,000 veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve.