UTC guard Greg Pryor put the Mocs inside ESPN's SportsCenter Top-10 plays of the day for hitting an absolutely ridiculous shot during the Mocs double-digit win over UNCG.

Pryor knocked the ball away from a Greensboro guard, the ball was headed out of bounds, Pryor tracked it down and launched an awkward angle shot as he fell out of bounds from an estimated 30-feet. Bang, it rattled home.