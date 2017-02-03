Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts in February

Krispy Kreme is offering customers free doughnuts throughout the month of February.

The offer comes with the launch of the new Smooth or Rich coffee items. Krispy Kreme says the new coffee is made with 100 percent Arabica beans.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made "Original Glazed" doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Beginning on February 6 and ending February 28, customers will able to receive a free "Original Glazed" doughnut along with any coffee purchase.

For more information, visit Krispy Kreme's website.