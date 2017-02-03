UPDATE: TBI names suspect in morning shooting

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in Friday's shooting as Matthew Paupp.

Hamilton County deputies responded to a burglary call at a house on Fuller Road Friday morning.

When they arrived, they heard shots being fired inside a house.

Paupp came out of the house, at one point, brandishing a weapon and pointing it at deputies. They responded by returning fire, injuring the suspect who was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment. Paupp is said to be in stable condition.

@WRCB Chief Deputy Branum "We do know that sometimes split decisions are made, and again we'll have to wait and see what the facts are." — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) February 3, 2017

Officials say no deputies were injured and the scene has been secured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the site of an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on Fuller Road in the East Brainerd area.

@WRCB #NEW: no deputies were injured during the shooting. — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) February 3, 2017

Both lanes of Fuller Road are currently closed while Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigates.

@WRCB investigators don't believe anyone else besides the suspect was inside at the time of the shooting. — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) February 3, 2017

The call came in around 6:30 AM as a "burglary in progress." Crime scene tape has been seen across two driveways in the neighborhood.

@WRCB A spokesperson with HCSO calling this incident an 'officer involved shooting.' Getting an update shortly. #BREAKING — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) February 3, 2017

