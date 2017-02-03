Tennessee list of possible voter fraud includes 1 conviction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee list of possible voter fraud includes 1 conviction

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee election officials, who said up to 42 voter fraud cases could've happened in last year's elections, can identify only one resulting in conviction: someone who tried to register the year before the vote.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's list includes 13 cases closed without conviction and 28 without information amid ongoing investigations.

It says in Fayette County, someone pleaded guilty last year to illegal voter registration in 2015.

Cases closed without conviction involve two address-related questions; a felon voting without restoration paperwork; a non-citizen voting; three double-voters; a constable who resigned after address questions; and two felons who falsified applications.

Responding to a media request, Hargett's office surveyed county officials for the tally in December.

The League of Women Voters of Tennessee contends many instances resulted from voter misinformation or confusion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.