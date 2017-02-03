Cool and pleasant through the weekend. Warm, rainy next week.

Good Friday! We are dealing with some clouds this morning, but skies will clear out, and this afternoon will be cool and sunny with the high reaching 50 degrees.

Chilly air will continue to filter in this evening. If you are heading to the soccer game at Finley Stadium it will be jacket weather with clear skies and temps around 40 at 7pm. Overnight we get cold as the low drops into the mid 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a fairly nice day. Skies will be mostly sunny, and the high will reach the low 50s which is average for this time of year.

Sunday will see a bit of a warm up with the temp starting out at 37, and the high reaching 56. We will have some morning clouds Sunday and a SLIGHT chance for a sprinkle Sunday morning.

Next week will sport a warm and rainy start. Lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. There is a good chance for rain both days.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 40

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 45

5pm... Sunny, 50