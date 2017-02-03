KENDRICK LEADS DAY ONE OF FLW TOUR ON LAKE GUNTERSVILLE - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

KENDRICK LEADS DAY ONE OF FLW TOUR ON LAKE GUNTERSVILLE

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Hometown favorite Jay Kendrick of Grant, Alabama, drew cheers from an appreciative crowd Thursday when he crossed the weigh-in stage at Guntersville City Harbor with a five-bass limit weighing 25 pounds, 12 ounces to lead day one of the FLW Tour at Lake Guntersville presented by Lowrance. Kendrick now brings a 3-pound, 8-ounce lead into day two of the four-day season-opening event that features 165 of the top bass-fishing anglers in the world competing for a top cash award of up to $125,000.

“It’s just the first day, and this is a marathon, but at least I’m out of the starting blocks,” said Kendrick, who won a Costa FLW Series tournament on Lake Guntersville in 2015. “I have a lot of experience on this lake. I know what I’m looking for and I know when I see it. There is a technique to fishing those bridges and once you figure it out you can go in amongst those other boats and catch those fish.

“The problem is that the other boats can get in your way in how you need to present your bait,” Kendrick continued. “I’m looking for a certain thing and then once I find it I’m presenting the bait a certain way and it’s triggering those fish to bite. I’ll be happy to talk more about it after the tournament is over.”

Kendrick said that he caught three fish off of a bridge, then filled his limit in another area. He said that he caught seven keepers throughout the day on two different baits.

“I wasn’t trying to manage any fish on the bridge, I just caught everything that I could catch there and burned it up, so I won’t go back,” Kendrick said.

“There is more than one pattern going on right now,” Kendrick said. “I may not even fish bridges tomorrow. I’ve got some other stuff that I wanted to fish today and I just ran out of time. I only got to fish two places. When you’ve got 600 waypoints on your unit and you’re trying to figure out which one to go fish, that’s hard.”

The top 10 pros after day one on Lake Guntersville are:

              1st:          Jay Kendrick, Grant, Ala., five bass, 25-12

              2nd:         General Tire pro Mark Rose, West Memphis, Ark., five bass, 22-4

              3rd:         Stephen Patek, Dallas, Texas, five bass, 21-4

              4th:         Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., five bass, 20-13

              5th:         Todd Hollowell, Fishers, Ind., five bass, 20-12

              6th:         Yamamoto Baits pro Larry Nixon, Bee Branch, Ark., five bass, 20-9

              7th:         Jordan Osborne, Longview, Texas, three bass, 19-10

              8th:         Clark Reehm, Huntington, Texas, five bass, 18-12

              9th:         Cody Meyer, Auburn, California, five bass, 18-10

              10th:       David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., five bass, 18-9

              10th:       Livingston Lures pro Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn., five bass, 18-9

For a full list of results visit FLWFishing.com

