February 3: Go Red for Women Day

The American Heart Association is hosting the 14th annual National Wear Red Day proclamation in Chattanooga on Friday, February 3.

A ceremony will be held at City Hall starting at 9 a.m.

The purpose of "Go Red" day is to bring attention to heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, even over cancer.

Symptoms of a heart attack in women can be different than in men and can be more subtle than obvious chest pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, they can include