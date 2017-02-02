Berke says alleged evidence of his plans for higher office was actually employee's homework

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says opponent Larry Grohn is mistaking an employee's school homework for damning evidence of Berke's wider ambitions.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Grohn passed out copies of documents he said show Berke's "major focus" in recent months has been Nashville and Washington, D.C., rather than the city he is hoping to govern for a second term.

He said the papers were detailed plans for Berke in anticipation of either a federal appointment under President Hillary Clinton or a 2018 gubernatorial run.

