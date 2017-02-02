Murray Co. Probate Court office under investigation for missing funds

The GBI is investigating the Murray County Probate Court's office for missing funds.

According to the GBI, the investigation started in February of 2016 at the request of Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.

Agents searched the office in Chatsworth on Thursday.

While looking at the court’s accounting system, the GBI says investigators discovered that an employee of the office was altering records related to fines and disbursements.

Anyone with any information concerning the investigation is asked to call the GBI's Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.

