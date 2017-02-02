Murray Co. Probate Court office under investigation for missing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray Co. Probate Court office under investigation for missing funds

Posted: Updated:
CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) -

The GBI is investigating the Murray County Probate Court's office for missing funds.

According to the GBI, the investigation started in February of 2016 at the request of Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.

Agents searched the office in Chatsworth on Thursday.

While looking at the court’s accounting system, the GBI says investigators discovered that an employee of the office was altering records related to fines and disbursements.

Anyone with any information concerning the investigation is asked to call the GBI's Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.