Several varieties of smokeless tobacco recalled

This morning a tractor trailer carrying double haulers lost control of the second hauler being carried.More
This morning a tractor trailer carrying double haulers lost control of the second hauler being carried.More
Light rain and fog will be ongoing this morning through 11AM. Rain should taper off in Cleveland, Dunlap, and Chattanooga through 9AM, while areas across northern Georgia near Dalton, and Blue Ridge will continue to have showers a few more hours.More
Light rain and fog will be ongoing this morning through 11AM. Rain should taper off in Cleveland, Dunlap, and Chattanooga through 9AM, while areas across northern Georgia near Dalton, and Blue Ridge will continue to have showers a few more hours.More
The Chickamauga Dam lock is getting ready to be replaced and tonight is a public meeting where you can learn more about when you'll be hearing explosions.More
The Chickamauga Dam lock is getting ready to be replaced and tonight is a public meeting where you can learn more about when you'll be hearing explosions.More