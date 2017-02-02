Several varieties of smokeless tobacco recalled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Several varieties of smokeless tobacco recalled

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being recalled after some consumers spotted metal objects in their cans.

The FDA says the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company initiated the recall after getting eight consumer complaints about the metal objects in six states.

No injuries have been reported.

The products under recall were manufactured solely at the company's Franklin Park, Illinois facility.

Consumers can click here and enter their can's UPC code and trace code to see if their can is included in the recall.

A full list of the recalled products is also here.

The cans can be returned for a refund.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Overturned load from tractor trailer shuts down I-24

    Overturned load from tractor trailer shuts down I-24

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:55 AM EDT2017-08-08 09:55:43 GMT

    This morning a tractor trailer carrying double haulers lost control of the second hauler being carried. 

    More

    This morning a tractor trailer carrying double haulers lost control of the second hauler being carried. 

    More

  • Light rain Tuesday morning

    Light rain Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-08-08 09:33:11 GMT

    Light rain and fog will be ongoing this morning through 11AM. Rain should taper off in Cleveland, Dunlap, and Chattanooga through 9AM, while areas across northern Georgia near Dalton, and Blue Ridge will continue to have showers a few more hours. 

    More

    Light rain and fog will be ongoing this morning through 11AM. Rain should taper off in Cleveland, Dunlap, and Chattanooga through 9AM, while areas across northern Georgia near Dalton, and Blue Ridge will continue to have showers a few more hours. 

    More

  • Meeting tonight over Chickamauga Dam

    Meeting tonight over Chickamauga Dam

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-08-08 09:32:31 GMT

    The Chickamauga Dam lock is getting ready to be replaced and tonight is a public meeting where you can learn more about when you'll be hearing explosions.

    More

    The Chickamauga Dam lock is getting ready to be replaced and tonight is a public meeting where you can learn more about when you'll be hearing explosions.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.