Several varieties of smokeless tobacco recalled

Some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being recalled after some consumers spotted metal objects in their cans.

The FDA says the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company initiated the recall after getting eight consumer complaints about the metal objects in six states.

No injuries have been reported.

The products under recall were manufactured solely at the company's Franklin Park, Illinois facility.

Consumers can click here and enter their can's UPC code and trace code to see if their can is included in the recall.

A full list of the recalled products is also here.

The cans can be returned for a refund.