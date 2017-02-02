What the Tech? ModiFace

By now you've probably seen the amazing technology of augmented reality. One of the most popular versions of AR is found in the Pokemon Go app that merges the real world with something virtual. Aiming your smartphone camera at a street or building and you might see an animated monster layered into the video. It's really cool.

That technology is being used now in many different ways including the world of fashion.

The ModiFace augmented reality mirror is aimed at cosmetic companies so that customers can 'try on' different shades of lipstick and eyeliner without actually trying it on. Looking into the mirror a woman can choose different shades and it will magically appear in the mirror as if it was actually applied to their face.

"It's very realistic," said Ashley Spindler of ModiFace. "Maybe I want to thin my eyebrows out, maybe I want to improve the arc or maybe I want to whiten my teeth," she said demonstrating the ability of the makeup mirror. As she talks and swipes on the screen her reflection reflects the products she's choosing.

It's helpful to see exactly what the lipstick or makeup will look like when the customer actually applies it when she gets home. Sephora, one of the most popular cosmetic companies today has begun implementing ModiFace in its stores.

"They may have a hundred red lipstick skews, so how do you tell the difference between each," Spindler explained. "We take into consideration the texture, the finish, is it a gloss finish? Is it matte? Is it a sheer finish? How opaque is it?"

The ModiFace mirror can show the customer those details before they ever put it on or purchase the product.

At $2,000 the mirror is costly but it isn't for the home. ModiFace is working with cosmetic companies now to bring the technology to their own line of products.

For end users ModiFace has a mobile app so customers can get a sense of which color looks best on them.