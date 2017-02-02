RECALL: Mickey Mouse nightlight

If you purchased a Mickey Mouse nightlight last year between July and November, it may be under recall.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling about three-thousand of these Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse nightlights that are filled with liquid and glitter.

The liquid can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has received two reports of incidents, including an electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the nightlights and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Their phone number is 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. To 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.