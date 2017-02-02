La-Z-Boy expansion in Dayton to create more than 100 new jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

La-Z-Boy expansion in Dayton to create more than 100 new jobs

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, the Department of Economic and Community Development and La-Z-Boy Incorporated officials announced Thursday that the upholstery furniture manufacturer and marketer will expand in Rhea County.

La-Z-Boy, Rhea County’s largest employer, will invest approximately $26 million over three years and create 115 new jobs in Dayton.

The company has been located in Dayton since 1973. La-Z-Boy’s Dayton plant has approximately 1,400 employees, which makes it the largest employer in Rhea County.

In 2012, Industry Week Magazine named the Dayton Facility one of the 10 best plants in North America.

La-Z-Boy will be expanding its current facility as well as adding a new Innovation Center and logistics facilities. With this expansion, the company will develop, manufacture and distribute La-Z-Boy products.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pit bull bites Marion Co. officer during domestic disturbance call

    Pit bull bites Marion Co. officer during domestic disturbance call

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:05:16 GMT
    Mugshot of Tiffany Foshee provided by the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office.Mugshot of Tiffany Foshee provided by the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office.

    Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett says officer Justin Graham responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call when he was bitten by a pit bull three times. The dog's owner, Tiffany Foshee was charged with Interfering With Police Investigation.  

    More

    Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett says officer Justin Graham responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call when he was bitten by a pit bull three times. The dog's owner, Tiffany Foshee was charged with Interfering With Police Investigation.  

    More

  • 3 In Your Town

    3IYT: How the Olgiati Bridge got its name

    3IYT: How the Olgiati Bridge got its name

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:48:10 GMT
    Opening day of Olgiati Bridge 1959Opening day of Olgiati Bridge 1959

    The 1950s ushered in interstate highway construction across the nation, and Olgiati felt Chattanooga's close proximity to big cities in every direction should make his city a priority. 

    More

    The 1950s ushered in interstate highway construction across the nation, and Olgiati felt Chattanooga's close proximity to big cities in every direction should make his city a priority. 

    More

  • Girl Scouts help Dunlap family displaced by fire

    Girl Scouts help Dunlap family displaced by fire

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:34:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the Dunlap fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Dunlap fire Department.

    Local girl scouts helped a Dunlap family who was displaced after their home caught fire. 

    More

    Local girl scouts helped a Dunlap family who was displaced after their home caught fire. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.