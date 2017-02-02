La-Z-Boy expansion in Dayton to create more than 100 new jobs

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, the Department of Economic and Community Development and La-Z-Boy Incorporated officials announced Thursday that the upholstery furniture manufacturer and marketer will expand in Rhea County.

La-Z-Boy, Rhea County’s largest employer, will invest approximately $26 million over three years and create 115 new jobs in Dayton.

The company has been located in Dayton since 1973. La-Z-Boy’s Dayton plant has approximately 1,400 employees, which makes it the largest employer in Rhea County.

In 2012, Industry Week Magazine named the Dayton Facility one of the 10 best plants in North America.

La-Z-Boy will be expanding its current facility as well as adding a new Innovation Center and logistics facilities. With this expansion, the company will develop, manufacture and distribute La-Z-Boy products.

