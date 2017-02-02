UPDATE: East Brainerd Road lane shift scheduled for Thursday

UPDATE: The East Brainerd Road widening project continues, with grading, drainage, signal installation, construction of seven retaining walls and paving from east of Graysville Road to east of Bel-Air Road.

On Thursday, February 16, 2017, crews have scheduled to switch traffic onto the newly constructed section of East Brainerd Road from the west end of the project to the Hurricane Creek Rd./East Brainerd Rd. intersection.

The complex task will be the realignment of the traffic signals in the East Brainerd Road intersection with Hurricane Creek Road and Morris Hill Road. This work is anticipated to take until noon to complete.

During that time, TDOT will have flaggers to help safely guide traffic around the workers and through the intersection. Once the traffic change is complete, drivers can expect a very different look to this section of roadway.

TDOT reminds drivers to prepare for a different traffic pattern and pay attention to signs and roadway markings.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures between 9:00am-3:00pm. The work may affect either direction of East Brainerd Road or side streets from Graysville Road to Hamlett Drive as road crossings and borings are installed.