Popular event venue earns failing grade

A restaurant with a top notch view has a score that’s at the bottom of the barrel.

The Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain failed with a score of 68. Any scores below a 70 are considered failing. The inspector found unapproved drink bottles on food prep counters and saw an employee drink out of an unapproved cup over a customer’s food, then set the drink down next to the food. Crab cakes were stored next to raw chicken in a prep cooler and raw bacon was next to ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler.

Several foods, including soup, sour cream, mayonnaise and salsa were stored at 50 degrees or higher, when they should be 41 degrees or cooler. The inspector also found several foods throughout the facility kept past a seven-day discard date.

The low score will earn the restaurant a second inspection from the health department. This isn’t the first time the Fairyland Club has made headlines in Restaurant Report Card. Last June, the restaurant scored a 70, only one point above failing. It improved its score in that case to a 96.

Good news for the Windstone Golf Club on Windstone Drive in Ringgold. The restaurant posted a failing grade of 67 last week, but improved its score to a 91 on a second inspection.

Most restaurants in Hamilton County and elsewhere in north Georgia fared well. Several even earned perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Chattanooga Weiners, 1414 Meadowlark Lane, Chattanooga

Cindy’s Custom Cakes, 4830 Highway 58, Chattanooga

Dean’s Coffee, 2103 Highland Park Avenue, Chattanooga

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 5110 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Mark’s Munchies, 2103 Highland Park Avenue, Chattanooga

Menchie’s, 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

Starbucks Coffee, 5610 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Subway, 5922 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Teavana, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

Zaxby’s, 8884 Old Lee Highway, Ooltewah

Applebee’s, 2219 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Aunt M’s, 11418 Highway 41, Ringgold

Subway, 11418 Highway 41, Ringgold

Subway, 5291 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Taco Bell, 1073 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth

Centro de Bienestar, 2705 Airport Road, Dalton

The following are the remaining scores.

Hamilton County

Willy’s Latin Food, 5600 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 78

Nagoya, 4921 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 80

Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish, 3202 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 86

The Honest Pint, 35 Patten Parkway, Chattanooga: 94

Smoothie King, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 94

Hardee’s, 4007 McCahill Road, Chattanooga: 95

Panda Chinese, 5137 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 96

Chili’s, 1921 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 96

Armando’s, 7330 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 96

Chubby’s BBQ, 3801 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Pizza Hut, 4308 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Panda Express, 2260 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 97

Community Pie, 850 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1204 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 97

McDonald’s, 5440 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Waffle House, 5466 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Longhorn Restaurant, 5583 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Taco Bell, 4115 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Speed Deluxe, 521 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

McDonald’s, 2017 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Lenny’s, 1913 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Lupi’s Pizza, 5506 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

The Bread Basket, 2116 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 99

Chili’s, 5637 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

McDonald’s, 1305 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 99

Fat Boy’s Roadside Eats, 8106 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Sonic Drive-In, 1783 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 79

Cochran’s Auto Truckstop, 11343 Highway 41, Ringgold: 81

Cloud Springs Deli, 4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold: 87

Rafael’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 126 Remco Shops Lane, Ringgold: 87

Taco Bell, 3022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 89

Local Juice, 1549 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 95

Park Place Restaurant, 2891 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe: 96

Winners Development, 59 Kellerhalls Lane, Fort Oglethorpe: 96

Subway, 4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold: 99

Dade County

Asian Garden, 12035 South Main Street, Trenton: 79

Murray County

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 79 Highway 286, Suite D, Eton: 84

Debbie’s Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth: 96

Los Amigos, 604 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 99

Walker County

Hardee’s, 300 McFarland Avenue, Rossville: 89

Mary & Martha’s Personal Care, 616 Mohawk Street, Rossville: 89

Melon Patch Restaurant, 2697 Johnson Road, Chickamauga: 93

Mountain Cove Grill, 1010 Dougherty Gap Road, Chickamauga: 95

Twins Pizza & Steak, 1104 West Main Street, LaFayette: 95

Whitfield County

Kumo Japanese Restaurant, 1277 North Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 88

Subway, 1281 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 91

Tacos Beto, 1009 Morris Street, Dalton: 91

Elote La Palma, 3451 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 93

GINJA, 1100 East Walnut Avenue, Suite 12, Dalton: 94

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1315 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 94

Daisy’s Snack Bar, 3451 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 95

Big D’s Taqueria, 3451 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 96

Karo’s Corn Place, 3541 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 96

Taqueria El Rey, 1705 East Morris Street, Dalton: 96

Tutti Frutti Estilo Mexicano, 3451 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 96

If you live in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.