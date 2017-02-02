Disney recalls 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard

(CNBC) - Walt Disney said on Thursday it will recall about 3,000 units of its Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights due to a fire hazard.

Disney said the recall involved nightlights with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter.

READ MORE | CPSC recall website

The company said in a release "liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard." The company had received two reports of incidents, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported, however.

Consumers were urged to immediately stop using the nightlights and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for instructions on returning them and for a full refund.

The nightlights were sold exclusively at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Anaheim, California, Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalled about 15,000 of its Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts due to a choking hazard.

No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled infant hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resort for instructions on returning them for a full refund.