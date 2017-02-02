Early morning crash claims driver's life

A traffic crash early Thursday resulted in a fatality.

Chattanooga police responded to the crash about 12:31am at the Market Street on-ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound.

Police say an Oldsmobile Bravada SUV, driven by 24-year-old Michael D. Hyter was traveling on the Market Street on-ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound and lost control while negotiating the curved on-ramp.

The vehicle slid off the roadway, striking a tree on the driver’s side.

When police arrived, the driver had already succumbed to his injuries. Three other passengers were in the vehicle, two of which were also injured.