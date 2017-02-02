UPDATE: Multiple tips to police help find pilfered ferret - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Multiple tips to police help find pilfered ferret

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the ferret stolen from a local pet store has been found.

The animal was returned to the store. 

Police say the suspect in the case has been identified, thanks to the help of multiple tips that were called in. 

The suspect is not yet in custody, but is expected to be charged once apprehended.

PREVIOUS STORY: Even though it's Groundhog Day, Dalton Police Department are on the hunt for a missing ferret.

Caught on camera, the suspects apparently slipped the furry critters into the sleeves of their jackets.

The video from a Dalton pet store was recorded by store surveillance, and investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Dalton PD's Bruce Frazier says the incident happened January 27th at the Petland store at on West Walnut Avenue. 

About 8:30 pm, a group of six people, two men and four women entered the store and spent several minutes walking around. 

The group left the store and returned before finally leaving together.

Later, at about 9:40 pm, one of the males and two females came back to the store. Police say the male suspect went to the ferret cage, put his hands in the cage,  and concealed a baby ferret valued at $230 in his shirt sleeve. 

He then quickly exited the store. 

The police incident report notes that the suspect “quickly walked out of the store while contorting his arm at odd angles and moving it around as if he were concealing something within his long sleeves.” The two females quickly left the store together immediately afterward.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with short black hair. He wore a thick black jacket inside of the store. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the five people he was traveling with is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189. 

