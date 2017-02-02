Super Bowl a jackpot for Houston residents renting their homes

By Jeff Rossen and Lindsey Bomnin, TODAY

(NBC News) - Regardless of whether the Patriots or the Falcons are victorious in Super Bowl 51, the real winners may be Houston homeowners.

They're renting homes to incoming Super Bowl fans on sites like Airbnb, VRBO — even Craigslist.

According to new numbers released exclusively to NBC News by Airbnb, Houston homeowners are expected to rake in $3.7 million on that site alone. "Over 5.400 people will be staying in Houston Saturday night," said Chris Lehane, head of global policy and communications for Airbnb.

The accommodations range from tiny apartments (one 1-bedroom is going for $1,000 a night) to luxury homes whose owners are asking $4,000 a night. Ben and Laura Venta are listing their "charming cottage" on Airbnb for more than $5,000 a night. TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen visited a house going for $10,000 a night.

The Rossen Reports team found apartments for rent too, many bragging "walking distance to NRG stadium." A 2-bedroom apartment with a sky-high view of the city is listed for $8,000 a night, more than twice the monthly rent. And there are takers.

So what are the next hot spots for renting? If you live in New Orleans, Airbnb says you can expect to see this kind of demand for Mardi Gras this month. The same goes for the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix in April and the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, this May.