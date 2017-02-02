Federal utility expected to close trial over pollution claim - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Federal utility expected to close trial over pollution claim

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is expected to conclude a trial in which environmental groups accuse the utility's power plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, of illegally polluting the Cumberland River with coal ash.

TVA attorneys will likely finish their defense and end the trial Thursday in Nashville federal court.

Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association claim ash ponds from TVA's Gallatin coal-fired power plant are seeping pollution into the Cumberland River, violating the Clean Water Act and permits.

TVA, a federal utility serving seven southeastern states, says it has followed permits and the law, and environmental groups haven't proven otherwise.

The utility says decades of data show no effect on drinking water sources.

On Wednesday, Judge Waverly Crenshaw told the environmental groups to cite more specific evidence in later filings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Pit bull bites Marion Co. officer during domestic disturbance call

    Pit bull bites Marion Co. officer during domestic disturbance call

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:05:16 GMT
    Mugshot of Tiffany Foshee provided by the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office.Mugshot of Tiffany Foshee provided by the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office.

    Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett says officer Justin Graham responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call when he was bitten by a pit bull three times. The dog's owner, Tiffany Foshee was charged with Interfering With Police Investigation.  

    More

    Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett says officer Justin Graham responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call when he was bitten by a pit bull three times. The dog's owner, Tiffany Foshee was charged with Interfering With Police Investigation.  

    More

  • 3 In Your Town

    3IYT: How the Olgiati Bridge got its name

    3IYT: How the Olgiati Bridge got its name

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:48:10 GMT
    Opening day of Olgiati Bridge 1959Opening day of Olgiati Bridge 1959

    The 1950s ushered in interstate highway construction across the nation, and Olgiati felt Chattanooga's close proximity to big cities in every direction should make his city a priority. 

    More

    The 1950s ushered in interstate highway construction across the nation, and Olgiati felt Chattanooga's close proximity to big cities in every direction should make his city a priority. 

    More

  • Girl Scouts help Dunlap family displaced by fire

    Girl Scouts help Dunlap family displaced by fire

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:34:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the Dunlap fire Department.Photo courtesy of the Dunlap fire Department.

    Local girl scouts helped a Dunlap family who was displaced after their home caught fire. 

    More

    Local girl scouts helped a Dunlap family who was displaced after their home caught fire. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.