City attorney resigns, denies writing anti-Muslim posts

By Associated Press

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) - An attorney for the city of Dunwoody has resigned after he was accused of making derogatory remarks about Muslims on Facebook.

Attorney Noah Rosner tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2kYmbFP ) that his client, Lenny Felgin, believes his account was hacked, as he says he never wrote the posts.

City spokesman Bob Mullen says Dunwoody police have opened an identity fraud investigation into that assertion.

Felgin ended his role with the city this week by resigning his position at Riley McLendon, the Marietta-based law firm that contracts with Dunwoody.

Mullen says the posts were made Monday in a comment thread about an article on Canada allowing refugees into its country. City officials launched an investigation after some forward a screen grab of the posts to city council members.

